In the song “Sky’s The Limit” the late, great Notorious B.I.G. once rapped, “…get my daughter this college, so she don’t need no man”. He didn’t rap “…get my daughter this college plan so she can drop seven-figures on her lil’ reckless a** boyfriend.”

According to The NY Post, the latter was something that T’yanna Wallace, Biggie’s daughter, thought wise to do. Wallace’s longtime bae Tyshawn Baldwin is said to have fled a traffic stop in Queens and slammed his vehicle into three people, a mother, her 2-year-old stroller-bound daughter, and a food delivery person. Baldwin initially complied with officers’ requests but when it came back that his license was suspended and he was about to be arrested, he sped away.

Baldwin was arrested six days later and the charges that stemmed from the injuries he caused are as follows; 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and several other charges.

If the dust doesn’t settle on his side, he could be sentenced to 25 years in prison. At this point, he’s gotta be scared to death of spending a large part of his life behind bars. We’re not sure if he’s singing “Me and my B!tc#” or “One More Chance” but he and his lawyers are going to have to sing one helluva song if wants to avoid the bing.

Unbelievable.