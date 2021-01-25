Bossip Video

Every hip-hop and R&B fan has thought up their dream Verzuz battle, but now, Swizz Beatz is letting us in on who would go head-to-head in his ideal match-up.

“My dream one…I wanna figure out how to do [Tupac] and [The Notorious B.I.G.] in a way that the people are gon’ love it,” Swizz said during an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby.

This proclamation from Swizz then prompted Timbaland, his Verzuz co-creator, to reveal he’s already working on this very idea.

“I got you on that,” Timbaland said to Swizz. “I got the idea. I’ma call you later.”

As many fans already know, Tupac and Biggie had a famous beef that nearly tore the entire genre of hip-hop apart in the ’90s. Unfortunately for them and for fans, they were both killed before they had the chance to resolve things.

While this type of battle would obviously be different, since neither artist is with us to actually compete, it wouldn’t be the first time two musicians came together for Verzuz, despite their history of beef. Jeezy and Gucci Mane surprised everyone when they buried the hatchet following years of violent back and forth during a recent Verzuz battle; While Brandy and Monica’s beef wasn’t as serious, in real life, they did the same once they came together for fans’ entertainment.

The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac being put up against one another for a Verzuz battle would definitely turn heads–we’ll just have to wait and see what Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have up their sleeves.

Earlier this month during an interview on the Carlos Watson Show, Timbaland shared that he was looking forward to possibly setting up a special VERZUZ battle for R&B legends Anita Baker and Sade.

“… I don’t have a wish list because you know we don’t force nothing on Verzuz, and everything comes to us,” shared Timberland.

“But lately I’ve been riding, and I feel like I just want to show the world about just love and slow songs and that feel-good music that touch your soul. And I was thinking just a lot of Anita Baker. I’m just like, “Man, we got to give Anita her flowers.” So much that . . . Not because of Verzuz. Verzuz is the platform to tell this woman how much her music done just for me. You know what I’m saying? I feel like we can’t leave this world without Anita Baker or celebrating Sade. Like those moments in life. I feel like I don’t have to tell them how I felt and what their music done for me as a producer, just as a human, just for situations, and decisions in relationships. I use their music to guide me..”

How cool would that be if Sade and Anita faced off in a battle? Or a posthumous showdown between Tupac and Biggie? Which one do you want to see? Tell us down below.