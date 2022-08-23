Cleveland Browns Fan Goes Viral With Offensive Deshaun Watson Shirts, Browns Reportedly Can’t Ban Them

Bossip Video

A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it.

If you’ve even remotely followed the Cleveland Browns over the years, it’s the same cycle.; they get a new QB, excitement runs wild, the quarterback fails to deliver and they slide back into depression. Johnny Manziel followed up by Baker Mayfield, then having to watch Odell Beckham Jr. clutch a Super Bowl ring after they misused him, has to hurt for the NFL team’s loyal followers.

Now the latest bit of excitement has reached a new, highly-offensive level.

One way Browns fans showed their excitement for the new Deshaun Watson post-scandal era, was with their own screen-printed T-shirts. One man went viral for his shirts that were way beyond offensive in an effort to support Watson in the midst of his sexual misconduct allegations.

The shirts offended tons of people, even some of the Cleveland Browns fans who were attending the game against The Eagles.

According to Cleveland19 however, the Browns may not be able to ban the shirts or the sellers. Rob Glickman, managing partner of McCarthy Lebit, revealed banning the shirts could open up a lawsuit from the ACLU.

“Because the Browns leased the stadium from the city of Cleveland, and because the city of Cleveland contributed at least $30 million dollars, arguably it is a public space,” said Glickman. “And it is much harder to prohibit speech, objectionable or otherwise.”

Since the stadium is leased from the city, it’s a public space which means fans can exercise freedom of speech. That freedom of speech also goes for fan-made signs which were in abundance at the Eagles game like the viral Deshaun Watson supporting signs seen below.

