‘What The Flocka?’ Exclusive: Charlie Talks To Tammy About Creeps And Pervs “I’m Not Afraid To Tase Somebody!”

Stranger Danger is real!

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka!” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Tammy talks to Charlie while the two get manicures. She’s concerned by footage Charlie posted which revealed a grown man following her around the mall and she wants to make a plan to protect her from future potential threats. Despite her mom’s concerns, Charlie is pretty unbothered and makes it clear that she knows what to do if she’s faced with a serious threat.

Check out the clip below:

Have you had this kind of talk with your kids or teenagers? It’s definitely a scary world out there.

We love that Tammy mentioned that Waka is just a phone call away. What do you think of the way Waka, Tammy and Charlie have been handling the separation?

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s new episode:

Post-breakup, Waka searches for a new home and immerses himself in his business ventures. Tammy worries about Charlie’s personal safety and talks about the separation with Quam. Charlie reconnects with Deb and shares her anxieties with a therapist.

YES to folks seeking the therapy they need! We love that we’re finally reaching a point where our culture is embracing and normalizing using therapy as a way to cope.

The new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” airs Thursday, August 25 at 9pm EST on WeTV

