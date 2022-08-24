Bossip Video

Apple has announced its 2022 iPhone event will take place next week and could feature the biggest upgrades to the iPhone since 2015.

Dread it, run from it, every year a new iPhone is coming out whether you love it, need it, or hate it. Earlier this year Apple announced a new sweeping list of features coming to its new iOS that will launch the same day as the phone. The new update will let you unsend iMessages, Pay later via Apple, and much more. The one question left is when will the new hardware arrive and we finally have an answer.

Apple Announces September 7th iPhone Event.

Apple has finally announced their annual iPhone event will take place on September 7th live from the Appl HQ. While we do not know much about what to expect tech insider Marques Brownlee dropped a clue in his Instagram post that apple will focus on astrophotography. Of course, to do so Apple will have to provide the biggest jump in over half a decade.

We can also expect an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro with an iPhone mini similar to the current iPhone 13. One of the biggest questions we will see answered is if Apple is ditching the lightning port for USB 3.0 charging. Check back with us on September 7th and we will have every update announced ready for you.