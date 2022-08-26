Bossip Video

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Dubai “recently held their reunion and in between getting grilled by Andy Cohen, they served looks and responded to [very messy] rumors.

The housewives starring in Bravo’s 11th franchise; Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury, sat down to not only recap their season but to throw shade.

Naomi Campbell Calls Into The #RhoDubai Reunion

A trailer released for the reunion shows none other than Naomi Campbell calling in to speak to Bravo boss Andy Cohen about her love for fellow supermodel Chanel Ayan.

“You’re the best thing on this show,” says Campbell to Ayan. “Thank you,” Ayan replies. “Don’t let anyone ruffle your feathers,” Campbell adds to which Andy Cohen quips; “She’s got a lot of feathers on,” referencing Ayan’s Michael Cinco gown.

#RhoDubai Reunion Features Jeffrey Epstein & Escort Allegations

Not only did the ladies get a legendary phone call, but they also threw legendary shade featuring accusations about Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook and rumors about someone being an escort. At a heated point in the reunion, Lesa Milan accuses Caroline Stanbury of being in Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book” that contained contact information of more than 1,000 celebrities and politicians.

“Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook!” Milan tells Stanbury who dated Prince Andrew, someone who was alleged to be in the book. “Are you in Jeffrey Epstein’s book?” Andy Cohen asks Stanbury as she seemingly just shrugs.

Later, Stanbury claps back and accuses Milan of being a “former escort” something Milan followed up and denied on Twitter.

“My what?” she responded to a photo that someone alleged featured her and a John. “Never in my life been an escort,” wrote the College Hill alum. “I’ve never even had a one-night stand or slept with anyone on the first date!”

Things are definitely getting messy!

Take a look at the #RHODubai reunion below.

Play

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo, with part one of the reunion to follow Aug. 31