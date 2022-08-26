‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive: Demarco’s Dirty Doggery Gets Exposed In Text Messages!

Shocker! Demarco hasn’t been faithful to Jamie. Who didn’t see this coming?

Happy Friday ya’ll! The time has almost arrived for a brand new episode of “Supersized Salon” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Jamie reveals that while Demarco was sleeping, he received a text message in the middle of the night, which she checked. After discovering evidence that he’s been dealing with MULTIPLE women, she shares her findings with the ladies of the Babydoll Beauty Couture Salon — none of whom are surprised. But now that she has PROOF that he’s been playing her, will she kick him to the curb?

Check out the clip below:

Wow… We really wish Jamie wasn’t making excuses for why she can’t leave Demarco alone – yet. The thing about it is, clearly Demarco has been counting on Jamie’s dependence on him to prevent her from breaking things off with him. Considering how much the ladies of the salon have already been helping Jamie, should she really be saying she doesn’t have family where she’s at? Seems to us that the salon staff is a family from everything we’ve seen so far this season.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

The team meets with a psychic seeking answers, but the dirty truth about Demarco comes in a text.

Prayers up that Jamie finds the strength to cut ties. Nobody deserves the kind of disrespect that Demarco has been showing her.

A brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon” premieres Friday, August 26 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT on WeTV