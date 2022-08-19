‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive: Mama June And Her Daughters Pull Up To Get Glammed!

On this week’s episode of “Super Sized Salon” there are some VIP clients in the building.

Happy Friday. Your favorite day of the week just got a little better because we’re just a few hours away from a brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the episode where Jamie checks the girls ahead of a visit from three VIP clients — Mama June and her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica!

Check the clip out below:

Why didn’t Alanna come?!

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Mama June & her daughters come in hot and leave even hotter after a full day of glam!

We’re glad to see the salon is open and taking clients — VIP ones at that. We’re really eager to see the ladies put their skills to work. We’re definitely going to have to tune in and see what Mama June and the girls look like AFTER their day of glam.

On another note, Mama June definitely gave us some ideas about other ways to spend our time in Vegas than at the casino. Have y’all ever booked a glam session when you were out of town? It sounds like a great time to us, but research definitely needs to go into booking the right team. Something tells us Jamie and the crew were the right folks for this job though!

A brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon” premieres Friday, August 19 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?