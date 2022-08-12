‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive: Guess What The Ladies Find In Demarco’s Room?!?!

Happy Friday y’all!

A brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon” airs tonight, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now. In the clip below, the ladies gather at Jamie’s place but when the conversation turns to Demarco and what he might be doing behind Jamie’s back they decide to investigate. When the women search Demarco’s room, what do you think they find?

Check out the clip below to find out:





Play



Here’s what to expect from tonight’s episode:

Jamie suspects Demarco is cheating and drama between A-Love and 00 comes to a head!

“Super Sized Salon” – Episode 103 – Premieres Friday, August 12 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?