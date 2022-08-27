Bossip Video

A Houston Hottie is making a difference.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has partnered with Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for the “Joy is Our Journey” bus tour. The tour kicked off in Atlanta last weekend and will stop in multiple cities across the southern United States.

Megan launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation, named for her departed parents Joeseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, intending to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX, and across the globe.

To encourage relationships with Black women and girls SBGWC has teamed up with Thee Stallion’s foundation for the month-long caravan. Each event stop will host an exciting “Dream Village”. The mini-festival-like experience “will feature interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M., and dream-building. Attendees can look forward to music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags, giveaways, and more!

Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium Is A Movement

Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium was founded by Latosha Brown in 2017.

“The consortium is coordinated entirely by a community of Black women in philanthropy, activism, and girls’ work, who hold deep roots in movement-building throughout the Southeast. The partnership recognizes their critical role and the importance of centering the lived experiences and leadership of those most impacted by deep-seated injustice.” per the consortium’s official website.

SBGWC Founder Speaks on partnering with Megan Thee Stallion, The Rapper Chimes In

“Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl, and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization. Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy,” Latosha Brown stated in the event announcement. “There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This is just the beginning,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative. We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed, and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

We love a hottie with a heart of gold! More information on the event can be found on the Southern Black Girls Instagram.