Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.

During a recent interview for Apple Music 1, the “WAP” rapper told Nadeska and Ebro Darden that she read for the role of Mercedes Woodbine before eventually appearing as rapper Tina Snow on season two of P-Valley.

“They had asked me to read for the part. So, I was like, ‘Okay, cool,’” she revealed.

Instead, the part went to Brandee Evans, whom Meg went on to praise for “tearing it up” on Katori Hall’s hit drama.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t,” I feel like I look like a little kid in my tape, in my little audition tape,” Stallion recalled. “So, getting to look at the show and remember those lines and see everything, how it played out, I was proud. I was like, ‘This s**t is hard’ — even without me in it.”





Eventually, Megan made her way onto the show, guest-starring as a rapper who collaborates with Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) on a song before inviting him to go on tour with her. The character first appeared off-screen in episode two, when fans only heard her voice. Their song eventually debuted on the radio in episode six with Megan Thee Stallion making her on-screen debut in episode nine.

Meg went on to call the appearance a “full circle moment.”

“This is it… [to] get to come back to the show and now I’m established and I’m making a stay,” she says, revealing that at the time she auditioned, “Big Ole Freak” had just been released, but her guest role coincided with the release of her second studio album, Traumazine.

“I wasn’t even this yet. And you know, my girl, Katori, she seen it in me,” Megan said. “She was like, ‘No, that girl, we like her. She going to be something. For her to come back and be like, ‘OK, Meg, what we going to do? Bring Tina Snow to [The Pynk].’ And I was like, ‘Good.’”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s full conversation with Nadeska and Ebro Darden up above.