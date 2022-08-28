Bossip Video

If you’re a fan of Lil Baby then you know he values family and friends and isn’t afraid to let it be known. This past weekend he gifted his good friend, James Harden with a VERY nice gift!

On Friday, James Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday surrounded by celebrity friends and family on a luxurious yacht. Several videos of Harden enjoying himself were posted online along with a video of him throwing a fake 4-tier cake overboard into the ocean.

Other celebrity friends in attendance were Travis Scott, Future, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young.

Lil Baby is currently on the “One Of Them Ones Tour” and couldn’t pull up to the yacht party but that didn’t stop him from gifting Harden a Goyard suitcase reportedly filled with $250,000 before the big bash.

After singing “happy birthday” to the NBA Allstar, he then handed over the gift.

“I ain’t have time to get you nothing,” Lil Baby said after handing Harden a Goyard bag packed with the cash. “I know you ain’t low on no money or nothing.”

Baby and Harden’s friendship started a while back and eventually led to Harden being an executive producer on The Voice of the Heroes, Baby’s joint album with Lil Durk. During the NBA season, you could also spot Baby at a few of James Harden’s games and the two attended Paris Fashion Week together.

Harden also shared that the rapper as well Durk and Meek Mill had recorded sessions at his house in Houston. Harden has stated that his involvement with the recording sessions provided him a new edge and outlook when he’s on the court.

“They all called me like, ‘Yo, we about to pull up to Houston.’ Baby, Durk, Meek,” James Harden said to Sports Center. “They all come to the house from Atlanta, like two in the morning. I gotta go to practice in the morning! They come in the studio and I’m up with them the whole time. And I go right from the studio at 7:30 a.m. right to practice. I can’t miss this opportunity! They in the studio, I gotta see what these dudes about to talk about.”

This summer Harden signed a whopping two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He’s clearly NOT hurting for cash, but we’re sure he’s grateful that his good friend gifted him with $250K.

