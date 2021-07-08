Bossip Video

Name a drippier duo…

NBA superstar James Harden and Rap MVP Lil Baby are turning heads at Paris Fashion Week where they’ve dripped luxury, posted premium Instagram content, and seemingly got higher than giraffe pum-pum.

In a now-viral set of photos, Harden and Baby can be seen looking like the Balenciaga Blues Brothers in the streets of Paris.

“Ball So Hard That Sh*t Crazy !! Ni$$as In Paris” captioned Lil Baby who continues to emerge as a globally recognized entertainer.

They also caught up with Kanye (who was dressed like a midlife crisis) at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show. WHY he rocked a face mask, that coat, and Yeezys with Nike socks, we may never know, but it’s clear he lives on a different planet than the rest of us.

Other celebs enjoying the festivities include Lewis Hamilton, Anna Wintour, and Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

The fashion week takeover comes just days after Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin’s 4th of July “White Party” in the Hamptons where Harden was caught apparently tickling Meek Mill.

For reasons unknown, the 31-year-old baller appeared to give Meek some tickles while Lil Uzi Vert wowed the crowd with his impressive breakdancing skills.

Rubin’s buzzy bash boasted a star-studded guest list that included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Yo Gotti, Jon Bon Jovi, J Balvin, Winnie Harlow, Bobby Shmurda and Quavo.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and Tinashe rocked the crowd with live performances that took the swanky celebrity bash to another level.

peep more Twitter chitter-chatter/Paris Fashion Week flicks below:

And, of course, we can’t forget the moment that started it all: