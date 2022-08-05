Bossip Video

DJ Khaled fires off the first video and single from his upcoming album ‘GOD DID’ with assistance from Drake and Lil Baby.

It’s that time again, DJ Khaled is assembling the hottest artist on the planet like the Avengers for his new project. By now you’ve had to have heard the title of the album GOD DID. Khaled has relentlessly promoted the forthcoming project anytime you’ve seen him in several calculated social media posts. As always with Khaled releases, he secured the Drake vocals first and is finally delivering them to his fans.

DJ Khaled Releases “Staying Alive” Featuring Drake & Lil Baby.

DJ Khaled has started his last 3 rollouts with Drake singles and GOD DID is no different. For his latest single “Staying Alive” Khaled pairs Drake with Lil Baby. The visual is shot in a hospital with Drake and Lil Baby fake working while sipping Lobos1017 as a refresher and smoking hookah in between patients. The song however feels like a leftover Drake track that he sent to Khaled as a favor instead of leaving it on the hard drive. Even if this song isn’t your cup of tea the anticipation for GOD DID shouldn’t fade. Khaled still has verses from Future, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and others in the tuck. You can watch ‘Staying Alive’ below.