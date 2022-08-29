Bossip Video

A famed couple recently welcomed their firstborn and managed to do so without ever revealing their impending pregnancy.

Nessa Diab, 41, and Colin Kapernick, 34, announced Sunday that they’re officially proud parents after quietly welcoming a child weeks ago.

Nessa broke the news on her Instagram via a picture of herself, Kaepernick, and their baby whose gender has not been disclosed, resting in a hospital bed.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” wrote the MTV/radio host. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM! Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family.”

She continued,

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

In her post, she also gushed that her “world got bigger” after giving birth. Closing her post, Nessa wrote: “Love, The Kaepernicks.”

In the comments, the couple was flooded with support from the likes of Mariah Carey, Ava Duvernay, and Spike Lee who sent heart emojis and well wishes. Diab and Kaepernick have reportedly dated since 2015.

Following the big news, Diab went on to host the MTV VMAs pre-show. E! Online reports that during the festivities she asked celebs what advice they would give a new parent.

“The best advice is, there’s no advice,” J Balvin told the host.

Congrats to Colin and Nessa!