SMH: Nessa Calls Out The NFL For Listing Colin Kaepernick’s Status As ‘Retired’ On Their Website

The NFL has a newly designed website that’s already stirring up some controversy.

Radio personality and TV host Nessa Diab took took Twitter this week to call out the organization after she discovered that her boyfriend and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was falsely listed as “retired” on his profile.

She posted a screenshot of the misinformation and slammed the NFL, reminding fans of Kap’s allegations against the league.

“The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 ‘retired.’ Colin did NOT retire,” she tweeted. “You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that.”

The @NFL @nflcommish @NFLPA lying on their NFL website claiming @Kaepernick7 “retired.” Colin did NOT retire. You cowards blackballed him bc he peacefully protested against police brutality. He’s a Superbowl QB & should be playing bc his stats show that. https://t.co/UmyD5VhYwP pic.twitter.com/eUJ7LMmaiR — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 22, 2020

Luckily, it looks like Nessa’s calling out worked. Only 12 hours later, Kaepernick’s page now lists the QB as “UFA,” or an Unrestricted Free Agent.

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers. This came after he was criticized for conducting peaceful protests against police brutality on the field by kneeling during the National Anthem.

In 2017, the baller filed the collusion grievance against the NFL, claiming the league had conspired to keep him off the field for political reasons. After it was settled in 2019, Kap held a workout for any NFL team that was interested in signing him–but unfortunately, that still didn’t result in him finding a new team to call home.