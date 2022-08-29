Bossip Video

Lizzo isn’t giving her haters the satisfaction of clapping back, but she does have some bad news for anyone who doesn’t want to see her win.

In case you missed it, Aries Spears is still under fire for some ridiculous comments he made about Lizzo’s appearance in a recent interview.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji,” he said on the Art of Dialogue. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.” He continued, “I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n**** in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking — I think I’m at least handsome — you get p***y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

In response, Lizzo addressed the comedian and everyone else who fat shames her as she accepted the trophy for “Video For Good” at the 2022 VMAs last night.

Of course, she didn’t mention Spears by name, but she did manage to clap back perfectly without actually clapping back at all.

“I want to thank say thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me,” she said before going on to address her haters. “And now, to the b****es that got something to say about me in the press…You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing.” She continued, “They be like, Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back? ‘Cause b***h I’m winning, hoe. Big b***h is winning, hoe!” “Best revenge is your paper, b***h!” she concluded before leaving the stage.

Lizzo also took to Twitter this morning to let everyone know that she wasn’t addressing anyone in particular in her speech, despite the recent headlines regarding Spears’ comments.

“Lemme make one thing VERY clear,” she tweeted. “I wasn’t addressing anybody in my speech last night.. I was addressing EVERYBODY.”

We love to see it!