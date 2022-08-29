‘Queen Sugar’ Season 7 Trailer Teases Past People And Problems Affecting The Future Of The Bordelons

If the Season 7 trailer is any indication, it looks like “Queen Sugar” will be finishing strong.

We’re just a little over a week away from the return of “Queen Sugar” and OWN is giving us a glimpse of what Season 7 has to offer by releasing the brand new trailer this afternoon.

The series stars Rutina Wesley (Nova), Kofi Siriboe (Ralph Angel), Tina Lifford (Violet Bordelon), Omar J. Dorsey (Hollywood Desonier), Nicholas Ashe (Micah), Bianca Lawson (Darla) and Henry G. Sanders (Prosper Denton). Check out the trailer below:

By now you may have noticed that it doesn’t seem that Dawn-Lyen Gardner or Timon Kyle Durrett will be returning to the show. Faithful fans of the series will recall that their characters Charley Bordelon West and Davis West recommitted to one another and Charley agreed to move back to Los Angeles to make the relationship work. Longtime watchers know that the first season of the show heavily featured their messy divorce following Davis getting caught up in a cheating scandal. The couple reconciled in Season 6 after being divorced for much of the series. Based on the trailer it’s probably a safe bet that while we won’t see much (or possibly any) of Charley and Davis, their now adult son Micah will be facing plenty of issues of his own now.

As we previously reported, notable guest stars returning for Season 7 include Emmy award-winner Glynn Turman, the late father of the Bordelon siblings; Emmy nominees Tracie Thoms, as Nova’s long-lost high school love, and Sharon Lawrence as Charley Bordelon’s mother Lorna; Emmy award-winner Greg Vaughan as Nova’s former partner; Vanessa Bell Calloway (“This Is Us,” “Shameless”), Amirah Vann as family nemesis Parker Campbell; and Brian Michael as Ralph Angel’s high school friend and current police officer Toine. Kaci Walfall, and Lamman Rucker join returning recurring cast members who include Reagan Gomez, who portrays Nova’s former lover Chantal; Grammy Award-winner Ann Nesby as Sandy, the at-home nurse who catches Prosper Denton’s eye; Tanyell Waivers, Micah’s ex-girlfriend Keke; McKinley Freeman, Nova’s anthropologist boyfriend Dominic; and Vivien Ngô, Ralph Angel’s ex-girlfriend Trinh.

See what we’re saying about all the people from the past coming in to make isht hot? We are excited to see that Prosper and Sandy are still hot and heavy. Are y’all hearing wedding bells? Also we loved that Prosper’s daughter Billie is continuing to help the Bordelons and the other farming families in their fight to maintain control of their land and crops. Also, of course Nova’s book is still spelling drama for the Bordelons! We knew they got past that way too easily.

Do you have any predictions for Season 7?

“Queen Sugar” returns to OWN on September 6th. Will you be watching?