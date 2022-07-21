Issa Rae is radiant per usual for Today’s first-ever digital cover, and inside, she’s dishing on maintaining her privacy despite being one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Everyone knows that the Insecure star stays and remains in her bag and although fans said farewell to the series in December 2021, Issa’s back with HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t. Issa’s latest show is a comedy about what happens in Miami when two high school friends reunite to form a rap group.

As previously reported the raucously funny series is co-executive produced by the City Girls, JT, and Yung Miami as well as their Quality Control managers Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. “The Read” host/comedian Kid Fury who hails from the Magic City is a writer on the project as well.

Issa Isn’t Here For Social Media Check-Ins

The arising media mogul told Today that she isn’t here for people keeping tabs on her via the Internet and suggested that people should just call instead.

“There’s an expectation people have that you need to keep up with their lives on social media, and it’s like, ‘No, you’ve got to talk to me.”

That comes as no surprise as her stance on privacy is well known. Issa left fans flabbergasted last July when she shocked the world with wedding photos. Rae, 37, who never once suggested she was in a relationship, married Louis Diame in a beautiful ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat France. Issa stunned in a custom Vera Wang gown but the pictures have since been taken down.

Issa Keeps It Too Mum For Her Own Mom

With Issa being so notoriously mum about her personal life, it was no surprise that the Awkward Black Girl’s very own mother was calling around to get the rundown on recent rumors that she was expecting.

Back in March Issa shut down pregnancy rumors on Twitter—but not before her own family had questions.

“LET A B*** EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY,” said Issa amid a video of herself at her Hoorae x Kennedy Center weekend.

“My sister sent me a screenshot of my mom texting her an article like, ‘Did she tell you … Are the rumors true?'” Issa told Today. “I was like, ‘What?!’ [My sister] was like, ‘Not Mom believing in gossip!’ I was like, ‘But she texted you and she didn’t even ask me!’ I’m like, ‘Mom, a pregnancy … you really think that I would hide a grandchild from you? That you’ve been begging for?!’ So I had to say something, because it was getting out of hand,” she explained.

There’s no doubt that with stories like this, Issa will keep living her best life off of the internet and keep the overall public out of her business. Issa added to Today however that she’s open to posting her child online and giving fans a glimpse if ever there’s a Baby Rae.

“Maybe if I have a child, I’ll feel like, ‘Everybody needs to see this thing!’ I don’t know!” she said.

Issa’s Secured Her Future As An Entertainment Mogul

In addition to Rap Sh1t she has her hands in numerous projects including a coffee shop in her native Inglewood and a huge deal with WarnerMedia that’s valued at $40 million. If that’s not enough, Issa can also be seen on Apple TV’s original drama Roar which is currently streaming on the service.

When speaking about balancing her numerous projects, the Stanford starlet admitted that she’s adjusting.

“Last year taught me that the balance needs to be planned in advance for me, because, otherwise, I would just work, work, work, work, work. I know myself. I know how frustrated and/or tired I can get in some cases, and I’m not doing my best when I’m like that,” she explained to Today.

Issa’s RapSh!t is officially streaming today, July 21 on HBO Max and it’s sure to be another meme-worthy classic.

Will you be watching?