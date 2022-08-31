Bossip Video

A happily married couple that met on Married At First Sight season 12 is announcing the sex of their impending bundle of joy.

Briana and Vincent are having a baby girl! The news comes directly from the couple who recently held a gender reveal party for Baby Morales and made the announcement via pink-colored smoke.

“A sweet Baby Girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed,” wrote Briana in a statement. “I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!” she added. “I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”

Proud papa Vinny also released a statement expressing his joy.

“Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions,” wrote Vincent. “I was never “Team Boy or Girl”, because all I want is a healthy Baby. I will say that it’s exciting to know the Gender! I can see the Tea parties, and Daddy’s girl vibes running through my head,” he added. “I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and Baby Girl. Praying for a smooth delivery, and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my Baby Girl!!!”

The #MAFS Atlanta couple also shared clips from their gender reveal on Instagram and YouTube.

Congrats to the happy couple!