Bossip Video

Ahead of tonight’s “Married At First Sight” season 13 premiere, the only remaining “Married At First Sight” season 12 couple is reflecting on their partnership. Briana and Vincent are still going strong after marrying as strangers despite the rest of their castmates parting ways.

Paige and Chris of course called it quits on Decision Day…

[Thank god!]and Haley and Jacob went their separate ways as well.

Just last week Ryan and Clara announced their divorce…

and days later it was confirmed that Erik and Virginia filed for divorce earlier this summer.

“We’ve made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye,” Erik and Virginia said via a shared statement to E! News. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion. Contrary to popular belief, we’ve been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren’t closing the doors on a possible future together.” The couple added, “We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show.”

Oof! Are you surprised?

That leaves Briana and Vincent who not only starred on #MAFS season 12 but “Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” where fans got a firsthand look at their copacetic coupledom.

Despite a few minor hangups in their marriage including Vinny calling Bri “bossy” and her directness “a little rude”, the couple is still together and proudly posting each other on social media…

and they recently reflected on their partnership including the first time they laid eyes on each other with E! News.

“When I first saw him, I thought his smile is gorgeous and then from there, we both had a good vibe,” Briana recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. “His family was great and I think if someone’s family is great, it makes him even more attractive…There was attraction at first sight, not just physical.” Vincent added, “Right after we met, I realized why we were matching. Everything was flowing. Everything seemed natural. Nothing was being pushed. We had an amazing time and we were having fun…It took off from there.”

They also shared that despite being the only Atlanta couple from season 12 to remain married, they think Married at First Sight’s unique experiment “can—and does—work” if people are open to the process.

“Don’t hold anything back because, you know, you could be holding back your forever,” said Bri to E! News. “You have to be yourself and as long as you’re displaying your authentic self, your person will come along. I wholeheartedly believe it because I have Vincent.” […] Vincent added, “I feel like we passed the finish line and we got the big trophy. We’ve got each other.”

These two are too cute! Do you think any of the season 13 couples can have the same positive outcome?

During season 13 we’ll meet Houston couples Brett and Ryan, Bao and Johnny, Michaela and Zack, Rachel and Jose, and Myrla and Gil, check out a preview below.

The 13th season of the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series “Married At First Sight” will premiere with a three-hour episode TONIGHT July 21 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Lifetime.