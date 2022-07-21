Bossip Video

A perfectly paired #MAFS couple is preparing to welcome their first child!

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, who met and wed during season 12 of “Married At First Sight”, are expecting their first baby together.

The duo’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively amid the Atlanta-based couple sharing beautiful maternity photos.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!” Myles told PEOPLE. “The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I’m scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the ‘what ifs’ due to health issues, I’m overly excited to bring new life into the world.”

She also added that she “can’t wait” to see her husband take on the role of being a dad.

Proud papa-to-be Vincent who fans affectionately may know as “Champagne Vinny” also expressed his excitement to PEOPLE.

“It’s like when I was told I would be Married at First Sight. I had no idea who I would meet at the altar but knew that I would fall in love as soon as I set eyes on my wife. It’s the same type of happy-nervous feeling,” Vinny explained. “It’s a lot of emotions running through me, but I can’t wait until my baby gets here and I can overwhelm my child with love.”

Vincent and Briana’s baby will be the 11th child born from a #MAFS success story. Most recently, Woody and Amani from “Married At First Sight” season 11 welcomed a baby boy in June.

Congratulations Vinny and Bri!