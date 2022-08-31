Bossip Video

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see a couple talk about potentially falling in love while realizing that they’re in two very different places.

Nate and Stacia are challenged to discuss the spectrum of love they’re on and what it will take for both of them to fall head over heels for each other.

After already discussing a post-nuptial agreement and potentially going to therapy to give them the tools they need to be successful, the two are having a romantic poolside night and getting serious about the L-word.

According to one of them “love is more of a commitment—not a feeling”, but their spouse disagrees.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Stacia and Nate discussing the spectrum of love that they’re in. Nate admits that he’s somewhere in the middle and as you can imagine, Stacia’s displeased.

“I kind of want to know where you are just based on like the spectrum of like,” says Stacia. “[Do] you like me you’re falling for me—you’re working towards loving me? Where are we on the spectrum?

“I’m kind of inching towards the middle,” admits Nate. “You know, 5 out of 10, give or take—4 out of 10.”

Stacia’s stunned to hear that Nate’s only at a “40 out of 100” but Nate says he’s just being practical.

“Me lowballing my feelings for you is more realistic because there’s more upside potential,” says Nate before Stacia, who’s at an 8 out of 10, asks what she can do to get him to a 100 percent. “It’s just time,” replied Nate. “The more that we’re around each other, the more comfortable we both are.”

And while Nate tries to smooth things over with his wife who’s further along on the love spectrum, Stacia reminds him of advice that Pastor Cal gave them.

“I’m kind of going back to what Pastor Cal said, love is more of a commitment and not a feeling.”

Nate however says he’s not a robot who can be programmed to say “I’m in love with you” while Stacia looks crestfallen about the 4 out of 10 reveal.

Whew, talk about tension!

Take an exclusive look below.

Hopefully, these two can get on the same page.

“Happy wife, happy life,” right, Nate?

You can see the continuation of Nate and Stacia’s conversation when a new episode of”Married at First Sight” airs TONIGHT Wednesday, August 31 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.