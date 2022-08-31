Bossip Video

John Wall opens up about what’s happened in his life including losing family members, injuries, and suicidal thoughts.

John Wall will be making his return to the NBA court this upcoming season with the Los Angeles Clippers after a buyout with the Houston Rockets. John Wall’s career has faced injury challenges since the 2019 season and last season he didn’t touch the court at all but was paid handsomely during that time. His new start with the Clippers is a long time coming and fans of Wall, the Clippers, and the NBA, in general, are excited to see him back on the court again.

John Wall Opens Up About Injuries, Losing His Mother & Grandmother Which Led To Suicidal Thoughts.

While social media painted the picture John Wall was just not playing and collecting millions, Wall recently revealed it was way more going on during those times. Wall revealed what’s been going on personally and professionally and stated he has been through a very dark time on top of the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting in there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath, wearing the same clothes for three days straight, laying on the couch beside her.”

It’s clear John Wall is stepping into a new season in life and in his career with less darkness and more light. Hopefully, his story will inspire someone else to keep going because it can’t be dark forever.