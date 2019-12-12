The Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Clap Her Courtside Cakes, Spark Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Clap Her Courtside Cakes
Another day, another Lizzo headline courtesy of the Houston Rockets who invited the super poppin’ star to perform with the Clutch City Dancers during a game just days after her courtside cake-clapping in LA blew up the whole entire internet.
At some point, we’re sure Lizzo will take a break from applying pressure to her steadily growing army of haters but it’s clearly not this week.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the Rockets invite on the flip.
