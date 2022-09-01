Bossip Video

This one is for the white people and indoctrinated negroes who fail to understand many people’s disdain for law enforcement.

According NBCNews, a Black Louisville Metro corrections officer named Turhan Knight has been fired from his post after recording a video that mocked the unjust death of Breonna Taylor. To be frank, categorizing Knight’s disgusting behavior as “mocking” is reductive and insufficient. He essentially unzipped his fly, pulled out his presumably inadequate member, and urinated on Breonna Taylor’s grave. We’re not even going to describe what he said because we don’t want that bad ju-ju on our hands.

Press play on the video below and hear it straight from the raccoon’s mouth. Prepare yourself for the white-hot rage that you will likely feel in the aftermath…

Play

Department Director Jerry Collins was said to be, “disgusted” by the content of the video and moved as quickly as possible to terminate Knight. “Knight’s behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the professionalism and spirit of service that we strive for at LMDC,” according to Major Darrell Goodlett. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also chimed in saying, “There is zero excuse for his insensitivity. He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville Metro Government.”

Turhan Knight made this video two weeks ago on August 18, but he didn’t apologize or turn in a letter of resignation until after he had obtained a new gig.

“I understand that the video was insensitive, and I am deeply remorseful for even making it,” Knight said.

Please, sir, go straight to hell. Do not pass “go.” Do not collect $200.