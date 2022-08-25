Bossip Video

It has been an uphill battle to see even a fraction of the justice Breonna Taylor is owed, but at the very least we can say one cop has finally admitted to committing a crime that led to the 26-year-old’s violent death.

According to the Lousiville Courier-Journal, now-former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett—one of four Louisville officers who were arrested by the FBI earlier this month—pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor’s civil rights by helping to falsify an affidavit for the search of Taylor’s apartment.

You might remember that one of the first things we learned about Taylor’s case is that the reason her apartment was even searched in the first place was that a postal inspector verified Taylor was receiving packages at her address for her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, who was the subject of the drug investigation that led to the raid. Well, it turns out that was a whole-a** LIE, according to Goodlett, who said she met with officer Joshua Jaynes to create probable cause from the world of police make-believe. (Literally out of the blue.)

According to the Courrier-Journal, Goodlett, who resigned from LMPD after the DOJ announced indictments against her and her three former colleagues earlier this month, admitted she falsely claimed a postal inspector had verified Taylor was receiving packages for her ex-boyfriend, convicted drug dealer Jamarcus Glover, at her apartment before the raid. Remember him?

The story goes on to say that postal inspectors said there was no evidence Taylor was receiving packages at her apartment and Goodlett alleged met with Jaynes in his garage so they could “get on the same page” after a postal inspector said the claim that Taylor was receiving Glover’s packages was bogus.

In other words; BREONNA TAYLOR WOULD STILL BE ALIVE IF COPS WEREN’T OUT HERE LYING TO KICK IN THE DOOR!!!

Just think about all the times we’ve been told by officials—including one Kentucky attorney general and permanent sunken place resident in particular—that Taylor’s death was some tragic mishap no one was directly responsible for, least of all, the police.

Of course, civil attorney Ben Crump has been going all the way off on Twitter since news of the plea broke.

According to BBC News, Goodlett now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She’s expected to testify against officers Jaynes, Brett Hankison, and Kyle Meany.