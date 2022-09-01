Bossip Video

50 Cent may be the big boss over at Power, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stay out of any beef that may be going on behind the scenes of his hit series.

It looks like Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, and Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston in both Power and its Power Book II: Ghost spin-off aren’t the best of friends offscreen. Last weekend, the actors were involved in a tense exchange during a 50 Cent concert as part of his Tycoon Weekend in Houston.

According to reports from HipHopDX, a video from the event shows Paolo approaching Sikora on stage as 50 performs the Power theme song, offering a handshake. In return, however, Sikora to left him hanging. Paolo quickly brushed off the burn by patting his co-star on the shoulder and promptly walking away.

As a lot of celebrity beefs nowadays do, this tension made its way over to social media, where Sikora claimed the two of them had worked out their differences.

“We saw each other at the hotel afterward and talked. All good,” he commented under a post about the exchange.

Unfortunately for Joseph, who was clearly trying to diffuse the situation, Paolo refuted the claim and proceeded to air Sikora out on his Instagram Stories, saying the actor has had a problem with him for quite some time.

“Listen I was gonna leave this shit alone but ppl keep sending me this and dude just straight up telling lies,” he wrote. “It’s not ‘all good.’ I asked him in the elevator what his deal was with me cause he’s been doing this s**t for years when I’ve shown nothing but respect and love. He continued, “He kept just saying he doesn’t f*** with me. Nothing was resolved. Stop spreading lies cause people are pressing you about your saltiness. I’ve said nothing but amazing things about this dude on the podcast and if you listen to it you know.”

“Season 6 of Power he was the nicest guy in the world to me,” Paolo continued. “Then when Ghost happened everything switched up. If you’re gonna try and pretend like s**t is resolved for social media cause you’re mad everybody is asking why a 47 year old man is throwing shade at someone who everybody f***s with then at least do better than that my guy.” In yet another Instagram Story, the actor added: “He’s been doing this s**t behind closed doors for years. YOU made this public on stage grandpop not me. Now you’re dealing with the outcome of being a child.”

That’s when 50 Cent, the co-creator and executive producer of the Power universe, chimed in, adding more fuel to the fire between his stars.

“[eyes emoji] oh s**t, it’s up!” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing screenshots of Sikora and Gianni’s social media exchange. “Now I never like to start s**t but you should sock him Tommy, wait i think this little n**** Brayden got a knife . lol.” Paolo took to the comments section to reply, writing, “Nah 50 cmon [crying face emoji].”

As for Sikora, he’s kept quiet following his initial claims that the beef was resolved.

In related news, according to TMZ, there’s another rivalry brewing between Power II star Michael Rainey Jr. and BMF actor Lil Meech, with both camps throwing money at one another that same weekend during a Houston Tycoon Fest party. Their respective security teams almost came to blows, but luckily, cooler heads prevailed to party on.

Yiiiiiikes. What’s in the water over there??