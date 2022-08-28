Clifford Vs. Clifford: ‘Power Book: II’ Stars Reveal 50 Cent Originally Cast T.I. To Play Method Man’s Character [VIDEO]

Can you indubitably imagine this rapper in the Power Universe?

As 50 Cent rose to media mogul status, he extended acting opportunities to several fellow rappers. It’s hard to see anyone but Method Man playing the slick-talking high-powered attorney Davis MacLean. However, Complex reports Power and Power Book II: Ghost stars Gianni Paolo, and Michael Rainey said another rapper almost landed the role.

Rainey and Paolo, who play Tariq St. Patrick and his best friend Brayden Weston, talked to TMZ Hip Hop for a street interview on Thursday. When asked about celebrity guests that didn’t work out, Paolo revealed that T.I. was almost part of the cast.

“I heard…this is a rumor, I can’t confirm,” Paolo said. “T.I. was supposed to play Method Man’s character. I don’t know if there was beef or something happened, but he never ended up playing him, and Meth was Davis MacLean.”

With a reputation for collecting beef like infinity stones, that seems like a plausible reason for 50 to change his mind. Rainey confirmed that he heard the same rumors “early in the production before we started filming.” How another Clifford ultimately filled Davis MacLean’s expensive shoes is still a mystery.

“We showed up to set, and Method was there. So that was really it. They didn’t tell us,” Paolo explained.





Play



The interviewer asked if T.I. would’ve been better for the role. Although the Wu-Tang rapper quickly became a fan favorite in the Power franchise, T.I. has a pretty impressive acting résumé. Paolo and Rainey didn’t miss a beat defending their co-star.

“No shot! Nobody better than Method Man,” Paolo quickly answered.

Offscreen drama might factor into some casting decisions, but the actors said that 50 is strictly business and good vibes when he’s at work.

“Every time 50 comes to set, he makes the energy great. Hypothetically speaking, if there was to even be a beef on set, 50 would come to set and that s**t would be squashed,” Rainey clarified. “He comes to set with great energy. He makes everybody laugh. He wants to see everybody having fun while they’re working,” he continued.

Is peace-keeping 50 here to stay? The young actors added that the rapper keeps the diplomatic energy on and off set. Paolo said that one of the Get Rich Or Die Trying Rapper’s most epic longstanding beef is finally over.

“Actually, the Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent beef just got squashed! Mo’Nique is in BMF season 2. Floyd Mayweather and 50 were both at a Mo’Nique stand-up show and she was like, ‘Ok, enough! What’s going on?”

50 valiantly vowed to help put the Oscar-winning actress “back on” after she claims she was blacklisted in Hollywood. Mo’Nique returned the favor by doing double duty as a mediator at one of her recent shows.

“Now we’re going to Tycoon Weekend and Floyd is going to be there.”

It’s unclear if Mayweather reunited with his former friend for the star-studded music and comedy festival, but at least they’re on the right track. While we wait to see that bromance rekindle, Paolo and Rainey said the new season of Power Book II: Ghost is just around the corner. The stars teased a November premiere date for season 3.