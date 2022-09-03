Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar delivered visuals to his most talked about songs on his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in May of this year and fans took a liking to one particular song, “We Cry Together.”

The track features actress, Taylour Paige, and pinpoints the ups and downs of a relationship between man and woman.

From verbal abuse, to domestic violence and anything in between, the two deliver rap and the spoken word over a dope track.

The short film starts with Kendrick Lamar dressed in a mechanic’s shirt sitting in their living room smoking marijuana. As he complains and yells from the living room, Taylour Paige eventually enters and reciprocates his energy by yelling back directly in his face.

“I hate you! I swear I’m not going to live like this. I swear to God,” Paige’s character says. “B*tch always on some bulls—” he replies. “We can go our separate ways right now and you can move on with your life, b*tch.”

The film continues with a back-and-forth match of yelling at each other and transitions from different rooms of the apartment. The film ends with the toxic couple “making love” on the couch and the camera panning out before the credits roll.

Taylour sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted that there was a level of comfortability and added that the energy felt “amazing” while filming.

“I think we did like eight takes. I don’t think anything can feel drawn out when you’re with Kendrick, Jake, Dave. We were just so in the pocket. And we knew what we were doing. Kendrick and I just have a really great understanding of each other. Like, he’s so committed to the truth, and so am I. I just feel like there’s so much freedom in that.”

Fans enjoyed the film just as much as they enjoyed the song. Many users took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the project.

Check out the short film below and let us know your thoughts!