‘SOUL FOOD With Tara Wallace’ Exclusive: Tara Wallace Dishes On Her Culinary & Commentary Uniting Talk Show

A reality star turned host is chatting with BOSSIP about her new talk show that’s uniting culinary with commentary.

Tara Wallace is the official host of “SOUL FOOD with Tara Wallace” which premiered Saturday, September 3rd on the IMPACT NETWORK, the fast-growing independent, 100% African American founded and operated inspirational television network that’s available in 80 million homes.

The show is touted as a part cooking and part culinary treat, where Tara sits down with guests to have intimate heart-to-hearts about their individual life journeys, and all the while, culinary expert/celebrity chef Chef Nancie crafts easy-to-make and delicious recipes to accompany the chats.

The menu this season includes southern banana pudding, cajun shrimp and grits, and southern caviar, and Wallace likens the meals to comfort food for venting sessions.

“We’re having intimate conversations over an amazing meal, which is very traditional,” Tara Wallace told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about “SOUL FOOD With Tara Wallace.” “We always sit down whether we need to cry it out or we need to laugh it out, we’re always sitting down across a table enjoying a meal, and allowing our friend to vent or listening to our friends vent, or we’re venting. “We just so happen to be doing it over some amazing food,” she added.

Tara also gushed about this season’s special guests; Hip-Hop legend Yo-Yo; community activist Jamila T. Davis, and “Love & Hip Hop” star and artist Marcus Black.

“These three people I hold very dear because I had an opportunity to observe them and just how special they were,” said Wallace before speaking on her guests individually. “And I felt like they all had something to share.”

“Jamila T. Davis, [is a guest] who to me is like the local Wonder Woman, just to see where she’s come and all that she’s accomplished,” said Wallace. “We had filmed that and then very shortly after that I realized she had gotten her doctorate. I’m like you just don’t stop moving, do you?”

“Yo-Yo just became my sister, she and I were filming a show in California and we just connected,” said Wallace. “It was just a very natural thing and it’s great because we don’t have an opportunity to sit and talk to women in this way where they have a space to be vulnerable. “Marcus, I just had an opportunity to observe him and he was just always doing something different,” Wallace added. “Whether the group was doing one thing, Marcus was always doing something different. And I just thought having a conversation with him when perhaps this is not the conversation that people are having and he’s standing alone, that this is a conversation that people need to hear. These conversations were just conversations I feel that really needed to happen. I was just blessed to be in a position to have it with them and share it,” said the host.

Wallace also shared that because she’s been open and honest about her previous time on reality TV, her guests felt comfortable enough to speak out on their own personal life experiences.

“No matter what I went through, I didn’t really try to hide behind it,” said Wallace. “I was very unapologetic. It’s just something that happened to me and everybody had something to say. So, once you put that out on the table, there’s really nothing [to hide] it was a genuine conversation. There was no ulterior motive.”

Watch Tara Wallace dish on “SOUL FOOD With Tara Wallace” below.