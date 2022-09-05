‘Honk For Jesus’ Exclusive: Sterling K. Brown & Regina Hall Open Up About Their Faith, Sanctified Shenanigans Commence

Sterling and Regina are co-star goals

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall are the perfect duo (on and off screen) who open up about examining their faith and adjusting beliefs in the cackle-worthy clips you can enjoy below:

Play

In the second clip, they explain how their faith helps them handle rejection in Hollywood.

Play

In satirical comedy Honk For Jesus they play Trinitie Childs–the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch and Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs who, together, served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie, and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Peep the bonkers trailer below:

Play

Honk For Jesus made its buzzy debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival before being acquired by Focus Features.

“I think we just questioned so much. And then there were incidents that were happening at our church and at other churches where we felt like the people in power weren’t being held accountable for being terrible human beings,” said Director Adamma Ebo in an interview with IndieWire. “We wanted to find a balance of questioning and critiquing this institution, and still celebrating it, because it’s so important to Black culture, but it could be doing better in a lot of ways.”

Adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name, the megachurch mockumentary marks writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo‘s feature film debut.

“I just think it’s important to support, nurture, and work with talented people,” said Regina Hall in an interview with Global Grind. “If they’re new, they’re new… but they’ve been working. They be new to us but it’s not like this is their first time. I don’t think of films as big or small. I know that is budget, but what does it allow you to play?” Sterling jumped in, adding, What are the stories that I want to tell? What do I think needs to go out in the world? We’re in a place too where we’re blessed enough that, it’s not like I have to make so much money a year in order to pick these choices. I love this story. These filmmakers have something to say. Let me support this in the best way I know how to, in front of the camera and behind it.”

Honk for Jesus is produced by Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele and produced by Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Amandla Crichlow; alongside Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo; Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper; Rowan Riley; Kara Durrett; and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ is now playing in theaters/streaming on Peacock.