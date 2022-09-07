Bossip Video

Adele and Rich Paul are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and now, fans are convinced they quietly tied the knot.

Following her big win at the Creative Arts Emmy for her November 2021 special Adele One Night Only, Adele posted a series of photos on Instagram that has fans wondering if she and her boyfriend might actually be husband and wife.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you so much @televisionacad, I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x.”

Among other photos posted by the singer, the third picture sees her Emmy award placed on top of her coffee table. But what really caught the attention of her followers was a box of Rummikub tiles behind the statuette, which has the words “The Paul’s” written on it, setting off speculation that Adele has taken her beau’s last name.

While Adele has told fans some tiny details about her relationship with Rich Paul in interviews here and there, she’s still managed to keep their union fairly private following her highly publicized divorce from Simon Konecki. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if the superstar wanted to keep her business on the down low–even if that means quietly revealing she’s married via an Instagram slide.