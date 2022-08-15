Bossip Video

Adele is giving fans some insight into the most talked-about parts of her personal and professional life.

The London native is the cover star for ELLE magazine’s September 2022 issue, where she talked about postponing her Las Vegas residency, what fans can expect from the reimagined show, and her love life with celebrity sports agent Rich Paul.

On canceling her Las Vegas residency, Adele said it was “the worst moment in my career, by far…By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.” She went on to explain why she felt she had to cancel the shows: “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

And now, she gets to put on a show she’s proud of, giving fans some insight into what they can expect when her reimagined residency is ready to go.

“I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I’m not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows,” Adele told ELLE. “The show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful… I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!”

Of course, fans also want to hear about the singer’s personal life, which we also get a glimpse at during this interview. Adele can’t help but gush about her boyfriend of one year, Rich Paul, saying, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

When asked if she wants to get married again, she replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

Addressing engagement rumors, Adele first answered coyly, saying, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” But, in another conversation soon after, she gave a more straightforward answer, saying, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she explained about her future. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f***ing nail it.”

Read Adele’s full cover story with ELLE here.