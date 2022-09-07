Bossip Video

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see a husband and wife get real about love and trust while marking their one-month anniversary.

Four weeks after marrying as strangers Nate and Stacia are still discussing the spectrum of love they’re on after Nate’s shockingly low 4 out of 10 reveal.

After Stacia admitted that she was at an 8 out of 10 when it came to loving her husband, the discussions about feelings are continuing and the couple’s reflecting on their progress. Last episode we saw Stacia say she felt lonely and vulnerable in her marriage because she waiting on Nate to “catch up” to her feelings.

Now things are going in a better direction and luckily for Stacia, her hubby has exciting news to share.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Stacia and Nate having a romantic outing while speaking about their feelings. According to Nate, he was struggling to trust and ultimately fall for Stacia because he felt that she’s been dismissive.

With that in mind, Nate says he struggled to open up to his wife because she felt closed off.

“You thought I was closed off?” asks Stacia.

“In some arenas, yeah,” responds Nate. “I’m over here telling you I’m about to move in with you [and] you’re like—anybody can do that,” he adds noting that his wife was acting like an “a**hole.”

“I think you didn’t mean it intentionally, it was coming from a place of fear,” says Nate. “So now that we’re starting to understand each other more, I trust you now. I can definitely see the future with you.”

Stacia then asks him again where he is on the love scale and Nate’s answer is MUCH more to her liking.

“I’m falling in love with you,” admits Nate while Stacia grins from ear to ear.

“Why are you surprised? I feel it now and my love for you is growing,” he adds before confirming that he’s at a 7 or 8 out of 10 when it comes to love.”

Take an exclusive look at the heart-eye-inducing moment below.

We’re only a month in with Stacia and Nate but we think there could be a lasting commitment between Mr. and Mrs. Barnes.

Unfortunately for another #MAFS couple, things aren’t going so smoothly and we’ll see them disagree in front of the rest of the crew.

YIIIIIKES!

You can see the continuation of this convo when a new episode of”Married at First Sight” airs TONIGHT Wednesday, August September 7 at 8/7 c on Lifetime.