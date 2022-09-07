‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Tammy Has To Deal With Messed Up Marketing Materials

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka!”

Have you been watching or “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka”? In case you’re not caught up on Season 3 of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Their daughter Charlie has been doing her best to be there for them both, but she’s struggled with life amid all these changes.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Tammy is focused on building her T. Rivera business but when she gets her new marketing materials back she is upset that they’re not up to her standards.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think she’ll have to do a complete reshoot? Or is it possible the photographer can redo the edit and get it right?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tammy and Waka struggle to stay on the same page with Charlie, while Charlie explores getting into the family business.

Curious if that means Charlie will be singing or rapping now? Or is the family business a reference to Tammy’s swimwear and skincare line? Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

A brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka – Thursday, September 8 at 9pm on WeTV.

Will you be watching?