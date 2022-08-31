‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Charlie Feels Stuck In The Middle Of Tammy And Waka’s Split

Waka and Tammy can’t get on the same page but Charlie is doing pretty well considering all her family has been going through.

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Charlie talks to Tammy about her latest therapy appointment. While the conversation starts with her struggles with social anxiety, it eventually turns to her parent’s communication issues and Charlie reveals she feels like the middleman in her parents’ relationship.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Charlie’s therapist is doing too much with her commentary about Tammy? Would you be upset if your kid told you their therapist said something like this about YOU?

While we don’t have an official synopsis about Thursday’s episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,” we do know that, much like the preview clip, the whole episode is all about how Waka and Tammy are finding it difficult to co-parent, while Charlie struggles to find herself.

We are pretty sure anyone who has been through a separation or divorce understands exactly how difficult Tammy, Waka and Charlie’s situation is. While it doesn’t seem like they’re completely at ease just yet, it does seem like they’re all navigating the situation fairly well.

The new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” airs Thursday, September 1 at 9pm EST / 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?