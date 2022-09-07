Bossip Video

The first Black First Family of the United States of America is back in the White House again!

Ok, maybe not back back but President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were in the building today as their official Presidential portraits were unveiled in a festive ceremony at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20500.

Vice-President-turned-President Joe Biden made some remarks before the 44th POTUS and his much, much better half took the podium to drop some bars of their own. One, in particular, that didn’t escape our ears was Michelle Obama’s commentary on the peaceful transfer of power.

“Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here. And, once our time is up, we move on. And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits.”

If that isn’t a tall shady tree planted right about Donald Trump’s toupee’d dome, then we don’t know what is.

In contrast to his wife’s comments, Barry took the opportunity to do some First Lady flirting by commenting on how “fine” Mrs. Obama looks in her portrait. Sly devil!

Peep the entire ceremony in full in the video below.

What say you about the Obamas’ artsy representative monuments? Hate ’em or love ’em???