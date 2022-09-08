The Devil Is A Lie! Sterling K. Brown & Regina Hall Reveal They Never Heard ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Before Filming ‘Honk For Jesus’

The Devil is a lie!

The internet is ablaze over ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ that features Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall (who play megachurch royalty) rapping Crime Mob classic ‘Knuck If You Buck’ in a randomly hilarious scene with a backstory that’s simply unbelievable.

Now, they could be trolling us all but the lovable duo revealed they were unfamiliar with the classic bow-throwing anthem before filming that scene in an interview with Essence.

“We were like, ‘When did this song come out?,’ admitted Brown. “We didn’t know the song, let alone the lyrics,” said Hall, adding, “I know. It’s sacrilegious to most people.”

Hall, who recently appeared on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ was a great sport when discussing the shocking revelation in the clip you can enjoy below:

Honk For Jesus stars Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs–the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch and Sterling K. Brown as Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs who, together, served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie, and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Peep the bonkers trailer below:





Play



Adapted from their 2018 short film of the same name, the megachurch mockumentary marks writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo‘s feature film debut.

“I just think it’s important to support, nurture, and work with talented people,” said Regina Hall in an interview with Global Grind. “If they’re new, they’re new… but they’ve been working. They be new to us but it’s not like this is their first time. I don’t think of films as big or small. I know that is budget, but what does it allow you to play?” Sterling jumped in, adding, What are the stories that I want to tell? What do I think needs to go out in the world? We’re in a place too where we’re blessed enough that, it’s not like I have to make so much money a year in order to pick these choices. I love this story. These filmmakers have something to say. Let me support this in the best way I know how to, in front of the camera and behind it.”

Do you believe Sterling and Regina had never heard ‘Knuck If You Buck’ before filming this movie? Tell us down below!