Chris Rock recently responded to Will Smith’s latest apology video and Dave Chapelle chimed in.

It’s September and the Will Smith Oscars slap still has some headlines left in it. Thanks to Will Smith’s full apology video everyone is revisiting the situation months later and moreover, it looks like it could pave the way for his full return to social media and Hollywood. While the video seemed genuine and he took accountability, we all wanted to know Chris Rock’s opinion about it. And while Rock has yet to address the slap on the record, if you pay to see him live you might get a tidbit of his feelings.

Chris Rock Responds To Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video, Dave Chappelle Claims Will Wore A Mask For Years

Chris Rock is currently on a European tour with Dave Chappelle and during their performance at London’s 02 Arena, Rock directly addressed Will Smith. According to Deadline, he wasted no time responding to Will’s apology video with a very direct “f**k your hostage video!”

He went on to say, “Yes that s**t hurt, He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather, marking the first time he directly addressed the apology video in public. He previously called the actor “Suge Smith.”

According to The Telegraph, the night before, Rock’s comedy cohort Dave Chappelle gave him his props for always being authentic while stating that he thought Will “did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years.”

Will “ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” the outlet reports Chappelle said. “Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.”

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is. Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia,” he added.

Ouch.