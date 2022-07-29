Bossip Video

Will Smith has returned from months on hiatus to answer the Internet’s questions about his Oscars slap.

Back in March Will Smith created one of the biggest dramas of the year by slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage on live television. The aftermath of the event online was massive and dominated headlines around the world. Amid the chatter, Chris Rock kept working hitting the road on his Ego Death tour. Will Smith however took a different approach by releasing an apology on Instagram before going on hiatus.

Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap Questions, Apologizes To Chris Rock & His Family

Early Friday, Will Smith returned with a new 5-minute Instagram video and addressed all the unanswered questions regarding the infamous moment. He started by addressing questions about his lack of apology to Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech and addressed whether or not he’s spoken to the comedian since.

“I was fogged out by that point,” Smith explained. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out.” “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

During the video, apologies also went out to Chris’s brother Tony Rock and to Chris’s mother who did an interview about the slap. The actor, 53, also denied that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith implored him to take action against Rock for joking about her alopecia with a “G.I. Jane” comment.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” said Smith whiel addressing his wife rolling her eyes at Rock. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

Will also apologized to his peers as well who voted for him to win that night and specifically recalled Questlove’s moment being stolen.

“It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes, you know it happened on Questlove’s award. And you know…’I’m sorry’ really isn’t sufficient.”

Hopefully, Chris and Will can talk soon and work out their issues in private. The emotional five-minute video can be viewed below.