Over $800K in Nike products were swiped from storage trailers in Memphis Tennessee and have found their way to online marketplaces.

Right now sneaker culture is one of the hottest things in pop culture and scoring highly coveted and hyped sneakers is like having gold. Perhaps the biggest company in the sneaker game is Nike and if you’re ever lucky enough not to buy resale sneakers and order from the brand directly, then you’ve noticed that most of your packages come from their shipping hub in Memphis Tennessee.

Fox13 Memphis is reporting that police are on the hunt for thieves who swiped $800k in Nike products. The product was being stored in twenty trailers around Shelby drive and Lamar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, police found the compromised trailers when they arrived in the parking lot. The company had surveillance cameras, but only for the front of the business and nothing in the back to capture the robbery. Memphis social media users have allegedly seen the products making rounds on social media marketplaces such as Facebook and eBay so authorities may not have much work to do to find the thieves.