Travis Scott releases “Don’t Get Caught” promotional video for his Reverse Mocha AJ1 releases featuring Euphoria’s Javon “Wanna” Walton.

Travis Scott is slowly making his return to the very public eye he’s accustomed to after months of reflection and planning after his Astrofest Festival ended in Tragedgy.

Last November, Travis Scott and his team put all of his upcoming projects on hold while they focused on developing project HEAL as a response to Astroworld Festival tragedy. Now, after months away, Travis is slowly rolling out his halted collaborations. His Dior and Cactus Jack collection finally released and now his Nike collaborations are finally getting out to his fans.

One of the most anticipated releases from Travis Scott’s Nike partnership was the rumored Air Jordan 1 ‘Reverse Mocha’. After months of guessing the release date was finally announced and the shoes hit Travis’ official website yesterday. To hype, the release Travis and Nike released a short film Don’t Get Caught featuring Ashtray aka Javon “Wanna” Walton from Euphoria.

The short film teases Javon in the Cactus Jack headquarters snooping around before Travis appears essentially catching him. You can watch the full short film below.