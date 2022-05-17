Bossip Video

Louis Vuitton reveals an upcoming New York City exhibition for its long-awaited Virgil Abloh Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.

Before his untimely of passing Virgil Abloh, he previewed one of the most anticipated collaborations of all time.

Virgil brought together his biggest supporters, Nike and Louis Vuitton, for one big collaboration. The collab would see Virgil using Nike’s Air Force One sneakers in collaboration with Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram print. Over the past few months, we’ve seen celebrities such as Odell Beckham Jr., DJ Khaled, and very few resellers sport their friends and family pairs.

That left consumers wondering when they would get their chance to own a pair. Previous LV leakers hinted the shoes would be only given to top customers via outbound calls to see if they were interested. Today, Louis Vuitton announced they will be doing a full exhibition for the release in New York City.

From May 21-31, 2022, the exhibition Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh will take place at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. Open to the public, the expansive showcase charts the creative dialogue between Nike and Louis Vuitton envisioned by the Maison’s Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection prior to his passing on November 28, 2021. The 47 editions of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton will be displayed in physical and virtual form in immersive spaces reflective of the designer’s domains of creation and presentation. Coinciding with the exhibition, a number of corresponding installations will take place around New York City and the world.

Virgil Abloh’s influence and spirit will forever live on and the installations are just a start.