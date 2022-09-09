Kleared? Kris Jenner Passes James Corden’s Lie Detector Test After Being Asked About Kim’s Sex Tape

We’re so kurious whether this was Kris and Kim’s idea or Korden’s…

Unsurprisingly enough, Kris Jenner is back in TMZ reports over Kim’s sextape yet again, but this time it’s thanks to James Corden.

Over the years, Kris Jenner has been credited for catapulting Kim and the rest of the family to fame through the strategic spinning of Kim’s sextape driven fame, with many believing Kris might have been behind the tape’s production or negotiating it’s sale from the beginning.

Well, Thursday night Kris Jenner found herself hooked up to a polygraph machine during a visit to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” when Corden questioned whether she helped Kim release her sex tape.

Check it out below:

After denying involvement, Kris got the thumbs up from John, the tester and excitedly announced, “Well we cleared that up.”

You can watch the full lie detector test HERE

She also passed when answering questions about overseas tax shelters (she claims she and her family don’t have any) and whether Kylie was her favorite child (she confirmed it) as well as if Corey Gamble is hubby material (she said yes!).

The only question Kris faltered on was whether Kourtney and Travis’ PDA’s are too much.

According to TMZ the sex tape could not be released unless the parties involved signed off:

Kim filed a lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment, which released the tape, but according to Vivid they reached a financial settlement and they dropped the case. Vivid has long said it would not release a tape without everyone’s consent, because in addition to losing the profits it made off the tape, it would be on the hook for invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress. Nevertheless, Kim sued and they settled.

Okay so we are KONFUSION… Basically sounds like Vivid is saying Kim and co were onboard, but Kim filing a lawsuit suggests she wasn’t, but ultimately the parties reached a settlement and now here we are with the kolossally famous Kardashians sooo maybe not such a bad thing all around?