Ray J Kosigns Kanye’s Kris Jenner Klaims: ‘You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family And Tried To Ruin Mine’

Ray J to the rescue? Kanye West finally has backup in his messy klash with the Kardashian klan.

Wherever there’s a viral mess on the internet, it seems like Ray J is never far behind. This week, Kanye launched into another Instagram posting spree about Kim Kardashian and her family’s influence on their children. He didn’t successfully recruit his fellow “cum donors” for the cause. However, Complex reports Ray tagged in to cosign about “mastermind” Kris Jenner “making the Black man look horrible.”

On Friday, BOSSIP reported that Kanye let the chopper sing about everything from his clothing collaborations to Kid Cudi. His now-deleted posts included a text exchange believed to be with Kim asking to leave her mother alone.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” the text from an unidentified sender said in a message from their mother. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Ye challenged their influence over his children. He vowed that “they will not do Playboy and sex tapes,” which the rapper previously said Kris “made” Kim do. Ray J responded in the comments accusing Kris of plotting against him after she allegedly conspired to release their infamous sex tape. He even said Kris introduced him to Steve Hirsch, whose adult film company Vivid Entertainment distributed the tape.

“What about my mom, Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the Black man look horrible, for your gain. You introduced me to Steve Hirsh,” the “I Hit It First” singer wrote about the sex tape controversy. “You masterminded everything [for] your family and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh – you don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special, huh?” he continued, calling out the hypocrisy of allegedly dishing out drama she can’t take.

This isn’t the first time Ray publicly confronted Kris about her involvement in producing and releasing the video “since the beginning.” In May, he told the Daily Mail that the tape has “always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me.”

TMZ reported that sources “with direct knowledge” refuted Ray’s narrative about Kris’ involvement. The sources claim that the momager “never negotiated” with Vivid Entertainment. According to Ray’s most recent comment, he’s not ready to let go of his side of the story anytime soon.

“I know it’s old and I don’t care – this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does,” the “One Wish” singer wrote.

Although many attribute Ye’s outbursts to his well-known struggles with mental health, Ray validated his concerns. If Kris was responsible for Kim’s meteoric rise as a sex symbol, her grandkids could eventually follow in those same footsteps.

Between weirdly unnecessary photo edits and North’s obvious discomfort with paparazzi, the public criticized the parenting of the new generation of Kardashian-Jenners. Yet, the internet isn’t exactly on Ray and Ye’s side either. If Kim’s whiteness, super sexy persona, and hypervisible life are such issues, why did both men revel in them for years?

Regardless of what caused Ye’s change of heart about Kim, he also claims he won’t let this go.

“If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands, and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy,” he wrote.

Do Ray and Ye have valid points or are they harassing Kim and Kris?