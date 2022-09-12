Bossip Video

Anthony Edwards apologized after posting a homophobic video to his Instagram story this weekend.

A number of celebrities keep their main Instagram account clean and unproblematic, and for anything else that could potentially cause problems they use a “Finsta” account. On the Finsta [fake Instagram account], only the most trusted associates of the person are allowed to follow so that the celeb can post whatever they wish without fear of cancelation.

If you’ve been allowed to follow a Finsta, you’re aware that they generally fall into two categories; extreme thoughts, opinions, and wild behavior or just everyday thoughts that while not extreme, could tarnish someone’s brand if they’re released to the general public.

A celeb currently dealing with a Finsta fallout is Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards who posted a video to his regular Instagram account instead of his Finsta. Of course, users recorded the video and immediately took it to Twitter.

Anthony Edwards Apologies For Homophobic Video Posted On Instagram, Says He Wasn’t “Raised That Way”

The video in question showed Edwards recording a group of people from his vehicle and making homophobic remarks about them.

“Look at these queer a** n****s, man. Look at the world I came to.” Edwards joked. “These n****s different.”

Not a good look for a universally liked player who has always been unproblematic on and off the court. It didn’t take long for the video to go viral and soon came the inevitable apology. In his defense, the apology seemed genuine and he took accountability.

Let’s hope it’s accepted—-for his career’s sake.

You can read his apology below.