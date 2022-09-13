‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Willow, Jada And Gammy Discuss How Parental Alienation Hurts The Whole Family

We’re almost at the middle of the week and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk”.

Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk” is called “Parental Alienation: When Your Child is Turned Against You” and it’s all about the way families are often torn apart when divorces and breakups happen. In the exclusive clip below, Gam talks to Jada and Willow about how one parent deciding to keep their child from the other parent can often alienate them from an entire branch of the child’s family.

Check it out below:

Have you or or your family experienced this? Unfortunately it hits way too close to home for lots of people.

The episode also features music legend Teddy Riley as a guest.

You may have seen Teddy Riley’s Instagram post revealing he has not seen his son in three years was seen by millions.

Now for the first time, he’s at the Table sharing the heartbreaking ordeal that he and more than 22 million other families are experiencing. Also, meet the daughter who was put in the middle of her parents’ war and hear from her parents who put her there. For ten years, she didn’t speak to her father, then cut ties with her mother for eight years. Now, they’re all coming together at the Table with an important message.

A new episode of “Red Table Talk” on parental alienation with music legend Teddy Riley streams Wednesday, September 14 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch