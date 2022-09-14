Bossip Video

So, she has to pay money for defending herself against her rapist and she couldn’t legally get an abortion if she was pregnant by him? Got it.

Back in 2020, 15-year-old Pieper Lewis stabbed the man she says raped and sex trafficked her 30 times. She was subsequently charged with first-degree murder and was facing 20 years in prison. Yesterday, according to a new AP report, Lewis was sentenced to 5 years of closely supervised probation and was forced to pay her abuser’s family $150,000 for taking his life.

The now-17-year-old pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury which both carry 10-year-sentences.

Judge David M. Porter of Polk County, Iowa deferred the teen’s sentence presumably considering the circumstances but said he had “no other option” but to order the 6-figure monetary restitution under Iowa law. This is why yo’ a** needs to not only vote but put pressure on politicians to do away with laws like this. There are dozens of states that currently have “safe harbor” laws that provide legal protection for sexual abuse and sex trafficking victims, Iowa ain’t one of ’em.

Said Lewis in court:

“My spirit has been burned, but still glows through the flames,” she read from a statement she had prepared. “Hear me roar, see me glow, and watch me grow.” “I am a survivor,” she added.

It was also noted by the AP that child abuse victims are not normally named in the public square but Pieper agreed to have herself put out there since her case first became news.