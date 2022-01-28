Bossip Video

This sounds scary as hell!

We’re living in some spooky times and we all need to be aware of what’s going on around us. If something doesn’t look right, feel right, or sound right, you’re better off erring on the side of caution because people have lost their damn minds out here!

To that point, a new TMZ report details a sketchy encounter that actress Tisha Campbell had with some men that she believes might have been sex traffickers. According to Campbell, she was filming an indy project down in Brownsville, Texas, very close to the Mexico border, when she needed a ride. As there is no ride-sharing service available in that area, she was given the phone number to a transportation service by someone on set. When his bootleg taxi pulled up, she was not feeling it.

Tisha took to Instagram to explain what happened next…

It’s interesting that this incident happened when it did as Tisha has been working on a project with sex trafficking expert Toni Rivera so she was already in the mindset of vigilance and hyper-awareness of people and situations. Ultimately, we’re just glad that this is the story that we are reporting and not one that involves a missing Tisha Campbell.

Be mindful and use the good sense that God gave you to assess the safety of any situation that leaves you vulnerable to harm. It’s not a game and no, Tisha Campbell ain’t Gina, b!t¢#.